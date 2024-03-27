Chennai Super Kings (CSK) extended their victory run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, trouncing Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in the seventh match of the tournament on Tuesday in Chennai.

The clash took place at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, where GT, after winning the toss, opted to field first against CSK, the five-time champions. CSK's young player, Rachin Ravindra, started off impressively, hitting frequent boundaries during the powerplay.

However, his aggressive stance resulted in his dismissal in his 40s, thanks to a sharp stumping by GT's Wriddhiman Saha. Ajinkya Rahane had a tough time at the crease, while CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad boosted the home team's scoring rate.

Rahane's innings ended with another stumping by Saha, this time off R Sai Kishore's bowling. Gaikwad, nearing his 40s, also got out after a nick to the keeper off Spencer Johnson's short ball. Shivam Dube then took charge, smashing back-to-back sixes at the start and maintaining a high scoring rate.

Dube quickly completed his half-century but fell to Rashid Khan's bowling while trying to speed up in the final overs.

Sameer Rizvi, in his first batting appearance for CSK, made a significant contribution, hitting two sixes off the first three balls. Mohit Sharma dismissed him in the next over, ending CSK's innings with a target of 207 runs for GT.