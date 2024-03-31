Chennaiyin FC end Bagan's eight-match unbeaten run with 3-2 win
Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture.
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Chennaiyin FC end Bagan's eight-match unbeaten run with 3-2 win
Chennaiyin FC produced a gritty effort to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s eight-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 win in a blockbuster Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.
Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture.
Jordan Murray (72nd) and Ryan Edwards (80th) were the other two goal-scorers for the Marina Machans.
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