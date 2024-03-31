Chennaiyin FC produced a gritty effort to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s eight-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 win in a blockbuster Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture.

Jordan Murray (72nd) and Ryan Edwards (80th) were the other two goal-scorers for the Marina Machans.