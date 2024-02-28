Chess player Tania Sachdev engaged her followers on X in an unconventional yet fun activity. The activity involved a photograph Tania shared on February 27, which she wasn't pleased with, and hence, asked her followers to edit it.

In the photograph, Tania is seen standing beneath a colossal horse statue. According to her, the positioning of the statue appeared as though the horse was stepping on her head.

With a light-hearted appeal to her followers, she posted the photograph and captioned it: "Hey, can anyone reposition the horse in this photo, so it doesn't look like it's stepping on my head?"

Through her post, she invited her followers to unleash their creativity. The post garnered over 1.5 million views as her followers understood the assignment and filled the comments section with multiple edited versions of the original photo.

Here you go pic.twitter.com/5inQxhQeso — vikranth bandaram (@vikranth72) February 27, 2024

Since being posted online, social media users were swift enough to take up the challenge with enthusiasm. The edits varied widely, showcasing a range of hilarious posts as a fix to Tania's playful dilemma.

Several sections of the internet opted for subtle adjustments, following creative techniques to alter the image slightly.