'The Wall 2.0' calls time on two-decade career: Pujara announces retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara, fondly known as ‘The Wall 2.0’ and long regarded as Rahul Dravid’s true successor at No. 3, on August 24, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, marking the end of a remarkable red-ball journey. The 37-year-old made the announcement through an emotional social media post, closing the chapter on a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Pujara last donned the India jersey in June 2023 during the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!” Pujara wrote in his social media post.

Pujara’s record speaks volumes about his stature in Indian cricket, as one of India’s finest red-ball specialists. In 103 Test matches, he amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 test hundreds to his name and most of them scored at No. 3 — a position once owned by Rahul Dravid, whom Pujara was often seen as the rightful successor to.

Cheteshwar Pujara's highest score in Test cricket is an unbeaten 206*. This marathon innings came against England in Ahmedabad in 2012, where he played a patient and disciplined knock lasting 389 balls with 21 fours. This double century remains one of his most iconic knocks, demonstrating his grit and technique. He also featured in five ODIs but built his legacy almost entirely around Test cricket.

Making his first-class debut for Saurashtra in 2005, Cheteshwar Pujara went on to become their talisman in domestic cricket, playing a key role in the Ranji Trophy until earlier this year. Pujara retires as one of Indian cricket’s greatest domestic stalwarts, having played 259 first-class matches and amassed an extraordinary 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82. He notched up 59 centuries and 77 fifties and is one of only nine batsmen to have scored three triple-centuries in first-class cricket, with mammoth scores of 302*, 352, and 306*.

His Test debut came against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010, and over time, he etched his name into Indian cricketing folklore with memorable series-defining knocks — none more iconic than his grit-filled contributions during India’s historic 2020–21 Test series triumph in Australia.

Renowned for his discipline, technique, and ability to play long innings for Saurashtra, India A, and county teams, Pujara stands as a testament to perseverance and consistency at the highest level of domestic cricket.

With his retirement, Indian cricket says goodbye to a tireless Test match warrior whose patience and resilience defined his game. Fans are paying tribute to his long career, celebrating the quiet fighter who became a symbol of determination and dedication.