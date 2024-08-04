Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to boost the spirits of boxer Lovlina Borgohain following her elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, lost to China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

"Chin up Lovlina," Sarma tweeted. "Though our golden girl @LovlinaBorgohai put up a clinical display against Li Qian but missed slightly in qualifying for the Semi final of #Paris2024 We are proud of you, Lovlina! Good luck for #LA28"

The quarterfinal bout ended in a 4-1 split decision in favour of Qian, a two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion. Qian won the first two rounds with 3-2 split decisions. Despite Borgohain's efforts to narrow the gap in the final round, Qian secured a 4-1 decision to advance to the semifinals.

Borgohain's exit, along with Nishant Dev's loss in the men's 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday, marks the end of India's boxing campaign in Paris without a medal. Both fighters fell just one win short of securing podium finishes.

The Assam boxer had reached the quarterfinals after defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16.