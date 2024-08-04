'Chin up Lovlina': Himanta Biswa Sarma boosts boxer's spirits after Olympic exit
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to uplift boxer Lovlina Borgohain after her elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, lost in the women's 75kg quarterfinal to China's Li Qian.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to boost the spirits of boxer Lovlina Borgohain following her elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Borgohain, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, lost to China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.
"Chin up Lovlina," Sarma tweeted. "Though our golden girl @LovlinaBorgohai put up a clinical display against Li Qian but missed slightly in qualifying for the Semi final of #Paris2024 We are proud of you, Lovlina! Good luck for #LA28"
The quarterfinal bout ended in a 4-1 split decision in favour of Qian, a two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion. Qian won the first two rounds with 3-2 split decisions. Despite Borgohain's efforts to narrow the gap in the final round, Qian secured a 4-1 decision to advance to the semifinals.
Borgohain's exit, along with Nishant Dev's loss in the men's 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday, marks the end of India's boxing campaign in Paris without a medal. Both fighters fell just one win short of securing podium finishes.
The Assam boxer had reached the quarterfinals after defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the round of 16.
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