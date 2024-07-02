A 17-year-old Chinese badminton player, Zhang Zhijie, died after he collapsed during an Asian tournament in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, according to Indonesia’s Badminton Association.

Zhang was competing against Japan's Kazuma Kawano, on June 30 at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships when he collapsed and began seizing. The score was 11-11.

Following the incident, medical teams promptly rushed to Zhang on the court before he was taken to a nearby hospital. Later, Zhijie was transferred to Dr. Sardjito General Hospital, which is Yogyakarta's main government hospital.

As per the statement by Broto Happy, spokesperson for Indonesia's Badminton Association, both hospitals where Zhijie was taken for treatment concluded that he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The player played for China in the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships before his death.

After Zhang’s death, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei offered condolences to the bereaved family.



Badminton World Federation, Badminton Asia, Chinese Badminton Association and Badminton Association of Indonesia also stated that they were deeply saddened by the loss of Zhang, as per media reports.