Alastair Cook, Neetu David, and AB de Villiers have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, recognising their exceptional contributions to cricket. England’s Cook, India’s David, and South Africa’s de Villiers were honoured for their achievements in a ceremony held on Wednesday, October 16.

Cook, England's all-time leading run-scorer in Tests, was celebrated for his remarkable consistency over a 12-year career. His 12,472 runs in 161 Tests, alongside 35 centuries, have cemented his place as one of the finest opening batters in cricket history. Cook led England to major series victories, including the Ashes win in 2010-11 and the 2012 triumph in India. "It was a surprise and an honour to join such a prestigious group," Cook said after his induction.

Neetu David became the second Indian woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, following Diana Edulji. Known for her skill as a left-arm spinner, David took 141 wickets in 97 ODIs and holds the record for the best bowling figures by a woman in a Test innings (8/53). Off the field, she has served as the selection chair for India's women’s team, guiding the next generation of players. "To be part of this exclusive club is humbling," David said.

AB de Villiers, renowned for his innovative and destructive batting style, also joined the Hall of Fame. Over his 14-year international career, de Villiers amassed over 20,000 runs across formats, with a batting average above 50 in both Tests and ODIs. His legacy includes the fastest ODI century, multiple ICC awards, and consistent brilliance in T20 cricket. "It is a tremendous honour to be inducted," de Villiers remarked, crediting his teammates for their support throughout his career.