Argentina is eyeing the second consecutive Copa America crown and their 4th straight title, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, on July 14. Argentina is all set to face Colombia.

Messi may not have been at his incredible best this campaign, but the Argentine maestro stepped up when it mattered the most for the World Champions.

Meanwhile, Colombia have been the surprise package this campaign as they topped the group in the presence of Brazil. They started with a 2-1 win over Paraguay and followed it up with a thrashing of Costa Rica.

Colombia are also on a 28-match unbeaten streak and Argentina will look at them for inspiration. 37-year-old James Rodriguez has created the most chances in the competition with 7 and has made the second most key passes as well with 15. Messi will also have the chance to make Argentina the most successful team.

The match will also see Angel di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi end their international careers and the Albiceleste will be aiming to make it a memorable send off for both men.