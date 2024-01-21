In a momentous event blending cricketing prowess with religious fervor, former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble arrived in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The legendary spinner is set to witness and participate in the temple consecration scheduled for Monday, January 22. Alongside Kumble, fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad, another stalwart from the Indian cricket team, has also reached Ayodhya for the grand occasion.

Kumble, who was spotted at the Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, is expected to join the multitude of eminent personalities attending the historic event. His arrival adds to the list of cricketing luminaries, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, R Ashwin, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who have been extended invitations to partake in the auspicious ceremony.

Venkatesh Prasad shared his excitement on social media, posting photos from his trip to Ayodhya. "Jai Shree Ram. What a moment. All in readiness to witness an event of a lifetime. One of our most significant days. The whole of Ayodhya and the majority of our nation pulsating with joy. Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki Jai," expressed Prasad in his post.

Security measures in Ayodhya have been intensified with a multi-layered security plan, deploying around 13,000 forces to ensure the safety of the event. The 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony is set to commence at 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude by 1 pm on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries, will address a gathering of over 6000 people, including eminent personalities from across the country.

However, questions loom over the participation of India's Test regulars, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin, as they were scheduled to reach Hyderabad for a pre-series camp ahead of the anticipated 5-match Test series against England starting January 25. Head coach Rahul Dravid had earlier stated that the Test players would commence their preparation in Hyderabad on January 20, emphasizing the challenges posed by the forthcoming series.