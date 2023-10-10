England batter Joe Root has overtaken Graham Gooch to become England's leading run-scorer in the history of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Root reached the milestone during England's World Cup match against Bangladesh at Dharamshala today. His swashbuckling performance against Bangladesh today has catapulted him among the top batters from the annals of English cricket in World Cup.

Root, who had earlier struggled to be in form before World Cup, continued his solid form in the tournament with his second successive fifty as he scored 82 runs in 68 balls, which comprised of eight fours and a six.

In a span of 19 matches and 18 innings, Root has 917 runs at an average of 57.31. While scoring three centuries and five fifties in his World Cup career, with his best score being 121.

Today Root has overtaken cricket legend Graham Gooch, who had 897 runs in 21 matches.

Root's career's crowning moment was during the 2019 edition of the cricket World Cup, where he not only helped his country lift the cup for the first time, but was also the top scorer with 556 runs in eleven matches.