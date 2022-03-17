The Newly-elected Aam Admi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab is likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha in the biennial elections from Punjab.

Aam Admi Party (AAP), after sweeping the polls in Punjab, formed the new government with Bhagwat Mann being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday.

Party sources said that getting the cricketer onto its team will help in strengthening the party’s connection with the youth and he will also suggest ideas during the process of building a sports university in Punjab which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised.

Soon after the AAP’s landslide victory in Punjab under its belt, the former cricketer congratulated Bhagwat Mann and called him “my friend”.

Taking to his twitter account, Harbhajan Singh stated, “Congratulations to @ Aam Admi Party and my Friend #Bhagwat Mann on becoming our new Chief Minister.. Gerat to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan .. what a picture. This is a proud moment for Mata Ji”.

The 41-year-old former off-spinner, hails from Jalandhar in Punjab. He debuted in 1998 and is remembered for the 32 wickets that he took in the 2001 India Vs Australia test series. Singh, who is known more for his spin bowling, has played in all the forms of test matches, ODIs, T20s, and IPLs.

For the AAP, it is the party’s maiden victory in Punjab, where it has won 92 of the 117 Assembly Constituencies. Five Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant on April 9 when the term of the current MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo from the Congress, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Shwait Malik from the BJP will expire. Meanwhile, the Elections for these Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31.

Follow us on Facebook