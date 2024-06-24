Indian vice-captain and batter Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricket history on Sunday, setting a new record for the most runs by a woman player in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Mandhana achieved this milestone during India's third ODI against South Africa at Bengaluru, where she displayed exceptional form throughout the series.

In the final match, Mandhana's commanding 90 off 83 balls, including 11 fours, propelled her to a series total of 343 runs, averaging 114.33 with a strike rate exceeding 103. Her remarkable performance included two centuries and a fifty, earning her the 'Player of the Series' award as India secured a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa.

The previous record for most runs in a bilateral ODI series by a woman player was held by former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton, who scored 394 runs in six ODIs against New Zealand in 2004.

Turning to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first, with skipper Laura Woolvadrt (61) and Tazmin Brits (38) forming a solid opening partnership. However, Indian bowlers led by Deepti Sharma (2/27) and Arundhati Reddy (2/36) made crucial breakthroughs, restricting South Africa to 215/8 in their 50 overs.

In the run-chase, Smriti Mandhana's pivotal innings, supported by contributions from Shafali Varma, Priya Punia, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, guided India to a comfortable victory with six wickets and 56 balls remaining. Deepti Sharma's all-round performance earned her the 'Player of the Match' accolade.