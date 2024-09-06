Cristiano Ronaldo reached another career milestone during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia, becoming the first men's football player to score 900 career goals.

Ronaldo hit the landmark with a goal in the 34th minute of the match, connecting with a perfect cross from Nuno Mendes to beat Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković and double Portugal's lead in their 2-0 win.

Despite facing criticism after a goalless EURO Cup campaign, Ronaldo’s latest achievement underscores his enduring excellence. His career began with Sporting CP, where he scored four goals in 28 matches. He gained prominence at Manchester United, scoring 145 goals in six years before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

At Madrid, Ronaldo netted 450 goals and became the club's all-time leading scorer, winning numerous trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Ronaldo later joined Juventus in 2018, where he added 101 goals to his tally. He returned to Manchester United for two years, scoring 29 goals, and currently plays for Al Nassr, where he has scored 68 goals in 74 matches. In the Saudi Pro League this season, Ronaldo has already scored twice in two games.

With 131 goals for Portugal, Ronaldo remains one of the greatest footballers of all time, continuing to contribute significantly to both his club and national team at the age of 39.