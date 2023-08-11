Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is frequently in the news for both his on-field accomplishments and his charming personality off it.

Ronaldo has made social media history by becoming the first individual to have 600 million followers on Instagram, a site owned by Meta.

The historic record comes months after he reached the 500-million followers milestone in November 2022.

One of the most well-known figures in the world, Ronaldo has amassed over 150 million Instagram followers since May thanks to his active involvement on the platform.

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi comes in second place in terms of Instagram followers with 482 million, followed by singer-actress Selena Gomez in third place with 427 million.

Kylie Jenner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, and Justin Bieber are among the other well-known people in the top 10 list of Instagram accounts with the most followers.