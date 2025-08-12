Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to long-time Partner Georgina Rodriguez

Portugal and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is officially engaged to his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez after almost a decade of dating. The duo have four children together.

The football legend's partner took to social media, showing off a shiny ring with caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.". Cristiano also appears and is tagged in the picture.

Also, Georgina shared some pictures on Instagram, showcasing a grand arrangement as the couple hosted some close friends on the occasion of Friendship Day, which fuelled speculations of the superstar footballer's engagement to his girlfriend.

The 40-year-old icon is aiming for a brilliant season with Al-Nassr, with an eye on the biggest prize, the Saudi Pro League title, a trophy which he has not been able to win since he arrived in the Middle East way back in 2023. The squad has been strengthened with the presence of his national team-mate Joao Felix, while Kingsley Coman is also going to join the Saudi giants, as per Goal.com.

Back in June, Cristiano renewed his contract with Al Nassr till 2027.

The superstar footballer signed with the Club in 2022 after the World Cup that year, leaving Manchester United to become a free agent. His deal was for two and a half years.

Showing no signs of ageing and decline, he led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title earlier this month, defeating Spain in the final.

With over 930 goals scored across his career already, he is aiming for the 1,000-goal mark.