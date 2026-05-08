Cristiano Ronaldo hits 100-goal mark in Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo added another milestone to his remarkable career after scoring his 100th Saudi Pro League goal during Al-Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al-Shabab on May 7.

The 41-year-old forward found the net in the second half as Al-Nassr strengthened their grip at the top of the table. The goal also marked Ronaldo’s 971st strike in professional football and his 26th league goal of the ongoing season.

Portuguese attacker Joao Felix starred alongside Ronaldo with a hat-trick as Al-Nassr secured a crucial victory in the closing stages of the title race. Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals across all competitions since joining the Saudi club in 2022.

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus praised Ronaldo’s influence after the match, saying, “Ronaldo is always dangerous going forward, and we saw that again today.”

The win took Al-Nassr to 82 points from 32 matches, putting them five points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal with only a handful of fixtures remaining. The side can seal the Saudi Pro League title with a win over rivals Al-Hilal on May 12.

Apart from the domestic title race, Al-Nassr are also chasing continental success and remain in contention for the Asian Champions League Two crown. They are set to face Gamba Osaka in the final on May 16.

Jesus stressed the importance of maintaining focus ahead of the upcoming derby clash against Al-Hilal.

“Now we have a derby match against our rival, which is a difficult encounter,” he said. “We are fully aware of its importance, and we are dealing with it with complete focus as we know that small details could decide the result.”