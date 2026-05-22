Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to Saudi Pro League title with two-goal display

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr sealed the Saudi Pro League title with a dominant 4-1 win over Damac on Friday, ending a long wait for the club’s first league crown since the Portuguese star arrived in 2023.

The victory confirmed Al Nassr as league champions on the final day of the season, with the Riyadh side finishing ahead of rivals Al Hilal in the standings. It marked the club’s 11th Saudi Pro League title and Ronaldo’s first domestic league triumph in Saudi Arabia.

Former Liverpool F.C. forward Sadio Mané was also on the scoresheet, while João Félix featured in the title-winning side coached by Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo later celebrated the triumph on social media, posting: “CHAMPIONS!!!!!”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now crossed 100 goals for Al Nassr since joining the club after leaving Manchester United F.C. during his second spell in England. The latest success also means Ronaldo has won league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia during his career.

The Saudi league trophy is Ronaldo’s second title with Al Nassr after the club won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. Ronaldo scored twice in the final against Al Hilal to help secure the regional competition.

Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, Ronaldo’s career includes five UEFA Champions League titles, multiple domestic league honours across Europe and international success with Portugal national football team, including the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

The 41-year-old forward has scored 973 career goals and is expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would be his sixth appearance at the tournament.