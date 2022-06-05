Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year in his first season back at the Premier League club.

Ronaldo earned the prized award three times during his first stay at United, in 2003/04, 2006/07, and 2007/08. Fans have chosen for the Portuguese legend to accept the trophy for a record-equaling fourth time after a stunning return to Old Trafford.

The only other Red with a quartet of Sir Matt Busby statuettes is David De Gea.

United's no.7 has had a superb season, scoring 24 goals across all competitions and defying those who doubted whether the 37-year-old could still play in the high-pressure setting of English football following his lengthy spells in Spain and Italy.

The majority of Ronaldo's goals – 18, to be exact – came in the Premier League, putting him third behind only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had a string of match-winning performances for the Reds this season, including hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, as well as his second debut against Newcastle United, when he netted twice in front of an euphoric Old Trafford crowd.

In addition to his domestic goals, the Portuguese striker scored six goals in the Champions League, confirming his ability to perform at the greatest level of club football once again.

De Gea, United's Players' Player of the Year, finished second to Ronaldo in the Sir Matt Busby award, with Fred, the resurgent midfielder, coming in third. Both candidates, like Cristiano, have shown remarkable consistency during what has been a challenging season for the team.