Crores for Messi G.O.A.T. tour, “No willingness to invest in football within India”: Sandesh Jhingan

Indian football defender Sandesh Jhingan has taken aim at the massive spending on Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour, saying crores pumped into the three-city spectacle stand in sharp contrast to the fragile state of domestic football in the country. Jhingan’s comments highlight growing frustration within the Indian football community over misplaced priorities, at a time when the sport’s local ecosystem teeters on the brink.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jhingan said he was genuinely happy to see India embrace football with such passion. Packed stadiums sold out shows and fans willing to spend lakhs to witness the game, he noted, proved that the country does love football and has the appetite to support it.

What troubles him, however, is the stark contrast between that enthusiasm and the reality facing Indian football today. Jhingan pointed out that the domestic football ecosystem is in jeopardy, going through one of its most difficult phases, with the sport standing on the brink of having no active competitions ahead. At a time when leagues are stalled and investment is drying up; he questioned how crores could be spent on a short exhibition tour while there is “no willingness to invest in football within India.”

While Messi’s tour generated massive crowds and corporate investment, it also drew controversy, particularly during the Kolkata leg where chaotic scenes and organisational issues overshadowed the event.

Although Jhingan has captained the national team on several occasions, including recent tournaments, his primary role remains as one of India’s most experienced centre-backs rather than the regular long-term captaincy holder.

Jhingan acknowledged that criticism of the national team’s results is valid and said he accepts responsibility for performances. However, he stressed that success on the field is directly tied to the “structure, stability and belief” of the system producing players, urging federations, sponsors and government bodies to invest meaningfully in long-term development rather than occasional spectacles.

While welcoming the fact that millions experienced a once in a lifetime moment by seeing Messi live, Jhingan said he hopes the occasion leads to a deeper conversation. Not just about loving football, but about sustaining it at home, supporting domestic players, and building a system that ensures the game survives and grows beyond fleeting spectacles.