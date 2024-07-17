Two highly trained K9 teams from India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have arrived in Paris to assist with security operations for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. The canine units, consisting of Belgian Shepherd Malinois dogs Vast and Denby, along with their handlers, are part of a larger contingent of 10 K9 teams from various Indian security organizations deployed at the request of the French government.

Vast, five years old, and Denby, three years old, were selected after rigorous testing at the CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School. The dogs underwent an intensive 10-week specialized training program to prepare for their specific assignments at the Olympics.

The CRPF stated that the handlers also received comprehensive preparation, including physical conditioning and basic French language instruction, to ensure effective communication during their deployment.

This international collaboration highlights the growing recognition of India's expertise in security operations. The Belgian Shepherd Malinois breed, known for its combat effectiveness, is widely used by security forces globally.

The Indian K9 teams, drawn from the CRPF, Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, are expected to remain in Paris throughout the Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.