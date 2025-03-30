Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, March 30, at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

Guwahati will host its second and final IPL match today. The first match on March 26 saw a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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CSK were hammered on their home soil by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who completely outplayed them in all departments. Following the defeat, Chennai will look on to clinch a win in their third IPL match.

Rajasthan, meanwhile have been going slow this season, continuing to overcome the departure of key players like Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan gave a terrible account of themselves with the bat and then failed to keep Quinton de Kock in check in the last game against KKR.

Rajasthan might think of bringing in Akash Madhwal, a brilliant pacer in the middle overs, who has the ability to rattle the batters.