CSK rewrite IPL history with biggest win, crush MI by 103 runs at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings delivered a statement performance at the Wankhede Stadium, dismantling Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in a one-sided contest that rewrote the record books. The margin stands as CSK’s biggest win by runs in IPL history, while also marking MI’s heaviest defeat in the tournament.

Put in to bat, CSK built their innings around a commanding effort from Sanju Samson, who remained unbeaten on 101 off 54 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter combined composure with attacking strokeplay, finding gaps early before shifting gears against the MI attack. His knock, which included 10 boundaries and six sixes, laid the foundation for a strong total of 207/6. Jamie Overton provided the late push with a brisk 15 off 7 deliveries, ensuring CSK crossed the 200 mark. Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah stood out with figures of 1/31, showing control even as others went for runs.

Chasing 208, MI never managed to settle into a rhythm. The innings lost direction soon after the powerplay as wickets at regular intervals stalled any momentum. The turning point came through Akeal Hosein, who delivered a decisive spell of 4/17. Operating with control and variation, he broke through the middle order and effectively ended the contest. Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (36) showed brief resistance, but neither could convert their starts as the required rate kept climbing and pressure mounted.

The result has also intensified focus on Hardik Pandya. Leading MI at his home ground, the captain endured a difficult outing, conceding 38 runs in two overs and scoring just 1 in the chase. With MI struggling for consistency this season and currently placed in the lower half of the table, questions around execution and on-field decisions are likely to grow louder after this defeat.

The 103-run margin surpasses CSK’s previous biggest win and MI’s worst loss in IPL history, underlining the scale of the result. It also provides a significant boost to Chennai’s net run rate, strengthening their position as one of the frontrunners in the 2026 season.