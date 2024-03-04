Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been dealt a significant setback ahead of the IPL 2024 season as their opener, Devon Conway, is set to miss at least the first half of the upcoming tournament. The New Zealand batter will undergo surgery on his left thumb, an injury sustained during the recent T20I series against Australia.

A statement released by New Zealand Cricket confirmed the news, stating that Conway requires a minimum recovery period of eight weeks, effectively ruling him out of the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

"BLACKCAPS opener Devon Conway will this week undergo surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the KFC T20I series against Australia," read the statement. "Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks."

Conway's absence poses a significant challenge for CSK, given his instrumental role in the team's success during the 2023 season. Despite a slow start, Conway emerged as a key player for the MS Dhoni-led side, forming a formidable opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the previous season, Conway amassed 672 runs at an impressive average of 51.69, including six half-centuries, with a striking rate of 139.71.

His contributions were pivotal in CSK clinching their fifth IPL title, notably his crucial knock of 47 runs off 25 balls in the rain-affected final against Gujarat Titans.

CSK is scheduled to play four matches in the initial phase of IPL 2024, including the season opener against RCB in Chennai on March 22. Subsequent matches include clashes against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.