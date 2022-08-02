Assam girl Nayanmani Saikia and her team won the historic gold medal in the Lawn Bowl event at Commonwealth Games 2022 with 17-10 victory over South Africa on Tuesday.

It is India's first medal in the sport and the team produced a great display in the final to outplay a strong South African team. The victory has given India its fourth gold medal of the campaign. The Indians had raced to a big lead in the opening exchanges but South Africa came back strong to go ahead 10-8 and at one point it looked like the gold was slipping away.

India had opened up a healthy lead of 5 points after 14 ends played with South Africa needing a miracle to get a hold in the match.

In the end India ran out winners with a margin of 17-10 to win the gold medal, adding to the nation’s tally. In a historic moment, this became the first time an Indian team won in lawn bowls in any international event.

The team consisted of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip).

Nayanmani, hails from Tengabari village in Sarupathar, Golaghat district. After the medal was confirmed, there was a wave of joy in Sarupathar. There was also a cheerful atmosphere at the player's residence. Dhansiri District Sports Association and various organisations are jointly rejoicing in Nayanmoni’s achievement.