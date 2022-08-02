Nayanmani Saikia, a resident of Assam’s Sarupathar, whose team is all set to win the country’s first-ever medal in the law ball event at the Commonwealth Games, 2022, is already grabbing headlines in her home state after the assurance of a medal.

Nayanmoni came to the limelight with her performance which helped the Indian women's team secure their first medal in the history of lawn ball event at the Commonwealth Games.

Nayanmani will be the second athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games to win a medal.

In the team lawn ball event at the Commonwealth Games, nobody anticipated India would win a medal. This time was different because the four member-squad, who began as the "underdogs," won one match after another to build medal hopes despite the fact that India did not have history on its side.

Although the New Zealand team was incredibly strong, the Indian quartet was determined to guarantee a medal.

The Indian quartet includes Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia—all from Assam.

Nayanmani played a very important role in every match. She secured the medal by winning 16-13 points to reach the final for the first time.

The team is now certain to return with a medal when they take on South Africa in the finals on August 2. Earlier, in the quarterfinal round, they had defeated Norfolk Island 17-9.

Nayanmani, hails from Tengabari village in Sarupathar, Golaghat district. After the medal was confirmed, there was a wave of joy in Sarupathar. There was also a cheerful atmosphere at the player's residence. Dhansiri District Sports Association and various organisations are jointly rejoicing in Nayanmoni’s achievement.