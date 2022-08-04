Assam sprinter Hima Das has entered the semi-finals of women's 200m Heat 2 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) with a timing of 23.42 while PV Sindhu has taken the first game against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4.

After a highly-successful day for the country in Birmingham on August 3, six more medals could be included in India’s name on Thursday (Day 7) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

At the Alexander Stadium, Hima Das starts slow but recovers well in time to finish first and qualify for the semifinals by clocking her timing at 23.42s.

Meanwhile, shuttler PV Sindhu has won the first game 21-4 against Fatima Nabaaha from Maldives in Round of 32 tie. Sindhu is in full domination against her Maldivian opponent. From being at 9-9 at one stage in the second game, the Indian bagged 10 straight points to win 21-11. Sindhu enters pre-quarterfinals. She will next face either Saumya Gupta of Kenya or Uganda's Husina Kobugabe.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham, England on 28th July, and will be continuing till 8th August, 2022. India is participating for the 18th time in the Commonwealth Games and is already picking up medals in major sports.

As on August 3, 2022, India has won 5 gold medals in lawn bowls, weightlifting, table tennis, and badminton, respectively. Along with two silver medals in weightlifting and one silver medal in badminton, India earned one gold medal each in table tennis and lawn bowls.

As India set its eyes for more medals to better its ranking in the scoreboard, there are few more strong contenders including Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das as medal hopes for CWG 2022.