Assam sprinter Hima Das, last medal hope in the 4x100m relay came to naught as India finished in the 5th place at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nigeria clinched gold, England silver, and Jamaica bronze.

India could not mount any strong challenge to the top three as the quartet of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Sarbani Nanda and Jyothi Yarraji were way behind.

Earlier, Hima Das bowed out of the 200m women event as she could not make it to the final.

She holds the current Indian national record in 400 meters with timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

One of the biggest setbacks in her career happened in 2021, when she could not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury.

She even suffered a near-death experience during the pandemic.

However, the events did not deter her from making a strong comeback.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham, England on 28th July, and will be continuing till 8th August, 2022.

India is participating for the 18th time in the Commonwealth Games and is already picking up medals in major sports.