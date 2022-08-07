Amit Pangal wins gold in the 48-51kg weight category, defeating England’s Kiaran Macdonald by 5-0 in the Common Wealth Games 2022 (CWG) on Sunday.

Whereas minutes earlier, Nitu Ghanghas won India's first medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2022, defeating Demie-Jade of England in the women's 48kg final.

Amit Panghal’s winning trajectory doesn’t end here. Earlier he won a gold medal at the Asian Games and silver at the World Championships.

On the other hand, Nitu also won the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships, by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

Nitu, who had won two gold medals at the Youth World Championships, has now won a significant senior medal.

21-year-old Nitu, appeared absolutely in control throughout the nine minutes, leaving the home boxer with little chance. She was competing for the first time in the CWG.

Four boxers from India are running for gold medals on Day 10 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. After Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas claiming their individual gold medals, Nikhat Zareen, and Sagar will be battling out in the finals.