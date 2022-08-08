Continuing India’s gold rush, double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has won the women’s singles gold at Commonwealth Games with 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada’s Michelle Li.

Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal after progressing to her second successive women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Indian rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest. A former world champion, Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, was clearly the better player on display as she kept a firm grip on the match.

Sindhu seemed a bit restricted in her movement with the achilles of her left leg strapped. The Singaporean played some good-looking shots to make it 8-4 early on but she was callous to allow the Indian draw level.

Lakshya Sen will be in action next in the men’s singles final. Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG.

India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action in their gold medal match.