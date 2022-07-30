India's Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, who is now competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022, chose to leave early for the Games Village from the Alexander stadium while the opening ceremony was underway on Thursday, but unfortunately was left stranded after leaving the event midway.

Lovlina and Muhammad Hussamuddin, two boxers from India, reportedly made the decision to leave the opening ceremony early since they both had bouts on Friday (July 29) and needed to get proper rest to get ready for the big day.

"We want to train in the morning as we have a bout day after. The ceremony will go on for a while so we thought of leaving. We asked for a taxi but we were told that was not available," Lovlina told media.

However, as there was no vehicle available to transport Boroghain and Hussamuddin back to the Games village and they were unable to arrange for a taxi on their own, they were both left stranded outside the stadium. In the end, they boarded the first bus of the Indian contingent to return to their lodging. Despite having been given three cars, the Indian delegation arrived at the venue in buses.

Rajesh Bhandari, the Vice President (VP) of the Boxing Federation of India (BF) and India's Chef de Mission (CDM), expressed displeasure with the Olympic medalist's decision to leave early and said that she should not have attended the opening ceremony like some other athletes did.