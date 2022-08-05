Muruli Sreeshankar created history by becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a silver medal in the long jump at CWG 2022.

The 23-year-old registered a best jump of 8.08 m and bagged silver in the men's long jump event at CWG in Bringhigam on Thursday.

In his first attempt, Sreeshankar also soared to 8.08 m. Nairn had his best in the second; 7.89m was better than the 784m of Shree Shankar.

As per the rule, if two jumpers are tied at the same distance, the one who has the best second best effort will be ranked ahead.

Jovan van Vuuren (8.06) of South Africa claimed the bronze medal at Birmingham 2022.

Sreeshankar won his first medal in a major international competition with this one. Before this, he had won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian U-20 Championship in Gifu, Japan.