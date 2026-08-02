CWG 2026: Indian boxers strike record 7 gold as judokas, para athletes script history

Indian boxers delivered a record-breaking performance by winning seven gold medals, while judokas and para athletes also produced their best-ever Commonwealth Games campaigns on August 1, making it India’s most productive day at the Glasgow 2026 Games.

With one day of competition remaining, India climbed to fourth place in the medal standings with 13 gold, 17 silver and eight bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 38 medals.

Australia continued to lead the medal table with 61 gold medals, followed by England and Canada.

Of the eight gold medals won by India on August 1, boxers accounted for seven, while Soman Rana claimed the remaining gold in the men’s F57 para shot put event.

India also topped the boxing medal standings with an overall haul of seven gold and three silver medals, marking the country’s best-ever performance in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

India’s women boxers led the charge, winning five gold medals. Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria clinched the women’s 57kg title, while Preeti Pawar won gold in the 54kg category. Asian champion Priya Ghanghas emerged victorious in the 60kg division, with Sakshi Chaudhary winning the 51kg title and Arundhati Choudhary taking gold in the 70kg category.

Assam’s Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain finished with a silver medal in the women’s 75kg category.

In the men’s competition, Sachin Siwach won gold in the 60kg category, while Ankush Panghal secured the 70kg title. Jadumani Singh finished with silver in the 55kg category, while Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal claimed silver in the +90kg division.

India’s previous best boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games came at the 2018 Gold Coast edition, where the country won seven medals, including three gold.

Indian judokas also produced their best-ever Commonwealth Games performance, with Unnati Sharma winning bronze in the women’s 63kg category.

Unnati defeated South Africa’s Skye Knoester by ippon in just one minute and seven seconds in the bronze-medal contest. After losing to Australia’s Saya Middleton in the semifinal, the Indian judoka bounced back strongly to secure a podium finish.

The bronze medal was India’s fourth in judo at the Glasgow Games, making it the country’s most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport.

Earlier, Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey created history by becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallists after winning the men’s -60kg and women’s -48kg titles, respectively. Yamini Mourya added a silver medal in the women’s -57kg category.

India could further improve its judo medal tally on the final day, with Ishroop Narang in the women’s -78kg category, Avtar Singh in the men’s -100kg division and Yash Ghangas in the men’s +100kg category remaining in medal contention.

In athletics, Soman Rana won gold in the men’s F57 para shot put with a season-best throw of 13.40 metres, leading an Indian one-two as Shubham Juyal secured silver with an effort of 13.28 metres.

India also claimed two medals in the men’s triple jump. Praveen Chithravel won silver with a jump of 16.58 metres, while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran took bronze with an effort of 16.52 metres. Jamaica’s Jordan Scott won gold with a jump of 16.72 metres.

In other events, Ramesh Shanmugam finished seventh in the men’s T54 1,500m para final. Priyanka Goswami finished seventh in the women’s 10,000m race walk with a season-best time of 45:53.93, while Ravina was disqualified from the event.

The Glasgow Games also marked a historic campaign for Indian para athletes, who equalled the combined medal tally from all previous editions of the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-member Indian para sports contingent concluded its campaign with seven medals—three gold, two silver and two bronze—its best-ever performance at the Games.

Since para sports were introduced at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, India had won a total of seven medals across all previous editions—one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Before Glasgow, the 2022 Birmingham Games had been India’s most successful para sports campaign, with Bhavina Patel winning gold and Sonalben Patel claiming bronze in para table tennis.

At Glasgow, Indian para track and field athletes won six medals—three gold, two silver and one bronze—while Jhandu Kumar added a bronze medal in para powerlifting.

The para athletics contingent also ended India’s 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal in the discipline. India’s previous para athletics medal had come at the 2006 Melbourne Games, when Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan won a medal in the men’s seated discus throw event.

Indian para athletes registered three double-podium finishes in Glasgow. Sharmila won gold and Shilpa Shyla claimed bronze in the women’s F57 shot put, while Dilip Mahadu Gavit secured gold and Mohammed Basil won silver in the men’s T47 100m event.

Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal completed the third Indian one-two finish in the men’s F57 shot put.

Indian para athletes also set one Commonwealth Games record and one Asian record during their historic campaign.

India will look to add to its medal tally on the final day, with athletes set to compete in track cycling and para track cycling events.