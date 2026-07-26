CWG 2026: Rishikanta Singh clinches India’s first silver with record-breaking snatch

India's weightlifting campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 received a significant boost on Sunday, July 26 as Chanambam Rishikanta Singh secured the country's first silver medal of the Games in the men's 60kg category with a record-breaking performance in Glasgow.

The silver also became India's second medal overall at the Games, following para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze earlier in the competition.

Rishikanta finished with a combined total of 264kg, lifting 121kg in the snatch and 143kg in the clean and jerk. His 121kg effort in the snatch not only marked a personal best but also established a new Commonwealth Games record in the discipline.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with an overall lift of 273kg, comprising 121kg in the snatch and 152kg in the clean and jerk, setting a new Games record in the total. Kenya's Joshua Mboya secured the bronze medal with a combined lift of 260kg after registering 115kg in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk.

Rishikanta made an impressive start to the competition, successfully clearing 116kg and 119kg before producing the record-breaking 121kg lift in his third snatch attempt to move into a strong position heading into the clean and jerk.

The Indian lifter maintained his momentum by opening the clean and jerk with a confident lift of 143kg, briefly taking the lead in the overall standings. However, Kasdan responded with successful lifts of 145kg and 149kg to reclaim the advantage.

With the gold medal still within reach, Rishikanta attempted 151kg in his final clean and jerk effort, a lift that would have propelled him ahead of the Malaysian. Although he completed the clean, he was unable to finish the jerk, leaving Kasdan to seal the title with a successful 152kg lift.

Despite narrowly missing the gold medal, Rishikanta's performance emerged as one of India's standout moments at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. His silver medal and Games-record snatch highlighted his growing stature on the international stage while providing a major boost to India's weightlifting campaign.