The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad-hoc panel is set to deliver its verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics before 9:30 PM IST today. The panel, initially given a 24-hour window for deliberation, has had its deadline extended by several hours. The updated time limit for the decision is now 6 PM local time in Paris, which translates to 9:30 PM IST.

Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50 kg wrestling final due to being 100 grams overweight, has appealed for a joint-silver medal. The disqualification occurred just before her gold medal match on August 7. The appeal hearing was conducted on August 9, with Vinesh participating virtually.

Senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania represented Phogat, arguing that the disqualification was not due to any fraudulent intent but merely a minor weight discrepancy. The hearing was overseen by Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed optimism about a favorable outcome and has extended its gratitude to Phogat’s legal team. As the sports community awaits the panel's decision, support for Phogat has been evident, with notable figures like Sachin Tendulkar voicing their backing.