JSW-GMR co-owned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Delhi Capitals, has teamed up with ICON Sports Academy to establish their first DC Cricket Academy in the Northeast region. The new DC Cricket Academy was announced during a press conference held in Guwahati on April 7th, in the presence of Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly; Head Coach, Ricky Ponting; Assistant Coach, Pravin Amre; Assistant Coach, Shane Watson; and Head of DC Cricket Academies, Jagrit Anand. Secretary of Icon Group of Institutes, Debashish Bora; Vice President of Assam Cricket Association, Rajdeep Ojha, and Head Coach of DC ICON Academies, Syed Zuffri Zakaria, were also present at the event.

The collaboration between ICON Sports Academy and Delhi Capitals began in January 2023, and the DC Cricket Academy in Guwahati is the first cricket facility in the region with an indoor training area, accommodation facilities, and multiple turfs for budding cricketers to develop their skills. The academy is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, and BCCI level 2 coaches will provide training to aspiring cricketers in the Northeastern region.

“The youngsters in the Northeastern region have a great opportunity to grow as cricketers with the support of highly qualified BCCI level 2 coaches and world-class training facilities,” said a Delhi Capitals press statement.

The Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly, expressed his delight with the collaboration with ICON Sports Academy and mentioned that the DC Cricket Academy in Guwahati would provide young boys and girls with the opportunity to train with top-notch gear and pitches. He is confident that the academy will help produce cricketers from the Northeastern region who could play for India with the support of the Delhi Capitals.

According to Syed Zuffri Zakaria, Head Coach of DC Icon Academies, the training center includes an ultra-modern indoor cricket facility with four indoor Astroturf wickets and a small ground for students to practice fielding.

The DC Academies are part of the franchise's efforts to promote cricket at the grassroots level across the country. The Delhi Capitals have already set up 14 centers in six states, and four players are currently part of different IPL franchises, including ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who is part of the Delhi Capitals squad.