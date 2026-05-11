Delhi Capitals on brink: Can Axar Patel’s side still pull off an IPL playoff miracle?

The playoff equation has become even tougher for Delhi Capitals after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thriller on May 10, dramatically reshuffling the IPL 2026 points table.

RCB’s victory pushed them to the top of the standings with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.103, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, who are also on 14 points. Punjab Kings slipped to fourth with 13 points despite having a game in hand.

The result also officially ended Mumbai Indians’ playoff hopes, making them the second team after Lucknow Super Giants to be mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

For Delhi Capitals, however, the bigger concern is the shrinking margin for error. Axar Patel’s side currently have just eight points from 11 matches and sit with the worst net run rate among teams still in contention at -1.154. Their crushing loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8 had already pushed them into a must-win situation.

Now, with the top three teams pulling away and both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals staying alive on 12 points each, Delhi’s qualification route has become extremely complicated.

To stay alive, DC must win all three remaining league matches and hope several other results go in their favour. Even 14 points may not guarantee qualification because of their poor NRR, meaning Delhi will likely need massive victories in the coming games.

RCB’s win over Mumbai also increased pressure on Punjab Kings, who slipped from the top spot to fourth despite being firmly in contention for a top two finish.

The Bengaluru victory in Raipur was powered by Krunal Pandya’s 73 off 46 balls and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s match-winning spell of 4/23, a result that has now intensified the battle for the final playoff spots.

For Delhi Capitals, every match from here is effectively a knockout. They face Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on May 11, Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on May 17 and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on May 24. Another defeat — or even a narrow win — could effectively end their IPL 2026 season.