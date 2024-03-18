The Delhi Capitals Women's team may have faced disappointment in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final, but they gathered together to commemorate a successful season despite the defeat. Despite the agony of narrowly missing out on lifting the trophy, the team shared moments of camaraderie during a pre-match snacking session in the national capital.

Throughout the season, Delhi Capitals showcased their dominance, clinching eight wins from twelve matches. Their remarkable performance included six victories out of eight matches, making them the team with the most wins and the first to secure a spot in the final.

However, in the final showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged as the superior side. Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first, with openers Shafali Verma and Lanning setting a strong foundation.

Despite the promising start, Delhi Capitals faced a setback in the eighth over as Sophie Molineux claimed crucial wickets, including that of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey in quick succession. The team struggled to recover from the blow, with Lanning being the only batter to exceed 15 runs.

In a formidable display of skill, RCB's Shreyanka Patil took four wickets, restricting Delhi Capitals to 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

RCB approached their chase of 114 runs cautiously, capitalizing on the solid foundation laid by openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh sealed the victory for RCB, reaching the target with eight wickets in hand and 3 balls to spare.