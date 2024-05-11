Delhi Capitals' campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been hit with a setback as their captain, Rishabh Pant, faces the repercussions of a slow over-rate during their recent clash against Rajasthan Royals.

In a disciplinary move by the IPL governing body, Pant has been fined and suspended for one match due to breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during Match 56 against Rajasthan Royals, where Delhi Capitals maintained a sluggish over-rate, incurring their third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

As per the IPL's regulations, Rishabh Pant has been fined a substantial sum of INR 30 Lac and will be sidelined for one match. Additionally, the remaining members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have also been penalized. They face individual fines of either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.