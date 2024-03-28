Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant is set to make history as he gears up to play his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the franchise against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. Pant's upcoming appearance will mark him as the first player to achieve this feat for his team, showcasing his enduring loyalty to the Blue franchise since his IPL debut in 2016.

In his illustrious IPL journey spanning 99 matches for DC thus far, Pant has amassed 2,856 runs at an impressive average of 34.40 and a formidable strike rate of 147.90. With a century and 15 fifties in 98 innings, Pant has firmly established himself as a pivotal figure in the DC lineup. Notably, his highest score of 128* stands as a testament to his batting prowess.

Pant's journey with DC has been a tale of consistent brilliance, with standout performances across various seasons. After promising displays in the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, Pant exploded onto the scene with a breakthrough 2018 season, where he amassed 684 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.62 and a staggering strike rate of 173.60. His breathtaking innings of 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad in that season remains etched in memory, where he single-handedly propelled his team to victory with audacious strokeplay.

The left-hander's captaincy stint with DC commenced in 2021, where he has led the team admirably, securing victories in 16 matches while exhibiting a win percentage of 51.61. Despite encountering setbacks such as the loss in the 2020 IPL finals to Mumbai Indians, Pant's leadership has been instrumental in guiding DC through numerous challenges.

Pant's remarkable journey has not been devoid of hurdles, with a life-threatening road accident sidelining him from competitive cricket after December 2022. However, his comeback innings against Punjab Kings showcased his resilience and determination, setting the stage for another chapter in his storied IPL career.

As Pant prepares to take the field for his milestone match against Rajasthan Royals, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate yet another display of his batting prowess and leadership acumen. With Pant at the helm, DC aims to continue their quest for IPL glory, with the skipper poised to etch his name further in the annals of cricketing history.

In the clash against Rajasthan Royals, Pant and his brigade will confront a formidable opponent led by Sanju Samson. With both teams boasting talented rosters, the encounter promises to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans worldwide.

Stay tuned as Rishabh Pant embarks on his historic 100th IPL match, poised to leave an indelible mark on the tournament's legacy.