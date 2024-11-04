The Rouse Avenue court has summoned a prominent wrestler to testify in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The witness, who led protests at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, is currently competing abroad.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia set November 14 as the date for recording her testimony. The witness, who is also a complainant in the case, has been unavailable due to a two-month international wrestling championship commitment.

While defence counsel Rajiv Mohan opposed summoning the witness, citing her role as the FIR author, prosecutor Atul Srivastava maintained the prosecution's right to produce witnesses.

In related developments, two victims have appointed new legal representation. The court has also permitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to renew his passport for one year, replacing his previous diplomatic passport issued during his tenure as MP.

The prosecution has removed wrestling coach Jagbeer Singh from their witness list.