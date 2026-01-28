Delhi Dangal Warriors boost semi-final chances with 6–3 triumph over Mumbai Dangals

Delhi Dangal Warriors registered a crucial 6–3 victory over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 13 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026, here at the Noida Indoor Stadium, keeping their semi-final hopes alive. With wins from TuranBayramov, Anjli, AnastasiyaAlpyeeva, Karla Godinez Gonzalez, captain SujeetKalkal, and Ronak, Delhi sealed the two match points and moved to four points from four games, placing them fifth on the standings. For Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, wins from JyotiSihag, MukulDahiya, and a forfeit in the final bout were not enough, as they concluded their PWL 2026 campaign without a single team victory.



The Delhi wrestler Anastasiya was named Player of the Match, while JyotiSihag of Tigers of Mumbai Dangals earned the Fighter of the Match award for her spirited comeback victory later in the tie.

Delhi set the tone in the opening 74kg men’s tie as TuranBayramov edged a tight tactical contest against Deepak. After conceding an activity point late in Period 1, Bayramov showed superior mat control in the second period, scoring a push-out, an activity point, and sealing the tie with a decisive push-out in the Power Minute. The momentum continued in the 62kg women’s contest, where Anjli delivered an attacking display to defeat OlhaPadoshyk 19–10, highlighted by two four-point throws in the Power Minute that stretched Delhi’s early lead.

The advantage widened further in the 76kg women’s category as AnastasiyaAlpyeeva delivered a swift and emphatic win over JyotiBerwal. After Berwal picked up an early activity point, Alpyeeva responded with a takedown and exposure before transitioning smoothly into a fall, putting Delhi 3–0 ahead.



Karla Godinez Gonzalez followed with a composed performance in the 57kg women’s contest, controlling Pushpa throughout and capping the contest with a four-point takedown in the Power Minute to claim a 9–1 victory.

Delhi captain SujeetKalkal ensured there was no let-up in the 65kg men’s bout, registering a confident 9–2 win over Ali Rahimzade. Kalkal dominated the opening exchanges with consistent takedowns and mat control and added further points in the second period to secure two points for Delhi Dangal Warriors and take 5–0 lead.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals finally responded in the 53kg women’s bout through JyotiSihag, who overturned early pressure from Saarika with strong second-period offense and a decisive Power Minute takedown to win 12–9. Momentum briefly shifted further in Mumbai’s favour in the 86kg men’s contest, where MukulDahiya outlasted VafaeipourHadiBakhtiar 8–5, holding off a late surge in the Power Minute to make the scoreline 5-2.

Delhi sealed the tie in the 125kg men’s heavyweight contest as Ronak edged RajatRuhal 3–2 in a low-scoring tactical battle, managing the clock smartly after regaining the lead through activity point. The final contest of the match ended in a forfeit win for Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, bringing the contest to a close.

With this result, Delhi Dangal Warriors remain firmly in contention for a semi-final berth with one match in hand, while Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals bow out of PWL 2026 without opening their account.

Today, on Matchday 12 of PWL 2026, UP Dominators will face Haryana Thunders

As per a n internet source, Wrestling has become one of India’s most followed, fourth most popular non-cricket sports properties, this is also possible with the premier league entity, Pro Wrestling League ( PWL ), drawing strong television and digital audiences since its debut in 2015 with having nearly 163 million viewership so far. Earlier seasons registered millions of viewers in India, with individual match telecasts on the Sony Sports Network pulling substantial ratings and broad reach across urban and rural markets. Fans increasingly engage with the league through live broadcasts and streaming, helping elevate wrestling’s profile beyond traditional tournaments. The league’s team format and inclusion of international stars have also boosted ticket sales and in-stadium spectatorship, contributing to growing fan interest nationwide.

The PWL season 5 features a strong international line-up that has excited fans and raised competition standards. Headlining the overseas talent is Japan’s YuiSusaki, a Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and multiple world champion, signed for a record fee by Haryana Thunders and widely seen as a major draw for supporters. Alongside Susaki, other top overseas wrestlers in PWL include IrynaKoliadenko (Ukraine), Robert Baran (Poland), Ana Godinez (Canada) and Islam Dudaev (Albania), all bringing world championship experience to the league. Their presence enriches competition and attracts global attention to the league.





With inputs from Vishal Sharma, freelance journalist, sports analyst