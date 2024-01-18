Delhi HC notifies MS Dhoni about defamation suit filed by former business partners
The plaintiffs allege that Dhoni and several media houses have circulated defamatory and false statements against them.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday instructed its registry to notify former Team India cricket captain, MS Dhoni, about a defamation suit filed against him by his two former business partners, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.
The plaintiffs are seeking a permanent injunction and damages, alleging that Dhoni, several social media platforms, and media houses have made, published, and circulated defamatory, false, and malicious statements against them.
Justice Prathiba M Singh, who presided over the hearing, was informed that Dhoni has not yet been served with the plea by the plaintiffs.
"It is deemed appropriate to direct intimation to defendant no. 1 (Dhoni) of filing of the present suit. Let the registry issue an email to defendant no. 1 at the email address. The intimation be also given at the law firm representing him," the judge said.
The plaintiffs were requested to submit their court costs within a week, and the high court scheduled a follow-up hearing for January 29.
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