The Delhi High Court on Thursday instructed its registry to notify former Team India cricket captain, MS Dhoni, about a defamation suit filed against him by his two former business partners, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das.

The plaintiffs are seeking a permanent injunction and damages, alleging that Dhoni, several social media platforms, and media houses have made, published, and circulated defamatory, false, and malicious statements against them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who presided over the hearing, was informed that Dhoni has not yet been served with the plea by the plaintiffs.

"It is deemed appropriate to direct intimation to defendant no. 1 (Dhoni) of filing of the present suit. Let the registry issue an email to defendant no. 1 at the email address. The intimation be also given at the law firm representing him," the judge said.

The plaintiffs were requested to submit their court costs within a week, and the high court scheduled a follow-up hearing for January 29.