Devajit Lon Saikia, Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, is likely to become the new joint secretary of the Border of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), bringing a proud moment for the entire Northeastern region.

Saikia filed his nomination on October 11 for the position of Joint Secretary of the BCCI.

It needs to mention here that the BCCI election results will be announced on the evening of October 12.

Meanwhile, the former Indian cricketer and part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad Roger Binny is expected to be the next BCCI President, replacing Sourav Ganguly, and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer, replacing Arun Dhumal.

Jay Shah will continue to serve as BCCI Secretary.