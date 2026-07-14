Devajit Saikia appointed chairman of ICC governance committee

Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Governance Committee, marking a notable milestone for both the state and the country.

The appointment places Saikia at the helm of one of the ICC's key committees responsible for overseeing governance matters within international cricket. His elevation is being viewed as a reflection of India's growing influence in the global administration of the sport.

Saikia was recently seen at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, widely known as the "Home of Cricket", alongside ICC Chairman Jay Shah and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a high-profile cricketing engagement.

Officials and well-wishers have congratulated Saikia on his appointment, describing it as a moment of pride for Assam and a recognition of India's increasing leadership in international cricket governance.

The ICC Governance Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring robust governance practices, regulatory oversight and institutional accountability within the global cricket body. Saikia's appointment is expected to further strengthen India's representation and leadership in shaping the administrative framework of international cricket.