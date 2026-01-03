Devajit Saikia confirms BCCI order to KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, citing recent developments affecting bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

KKR had secured the services of the 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL players’ auction last month, following a competitive bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Mustafizur had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Confirming the development, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the franchise would be permitted to name a replacement player if required.

“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player,” Saikia told on January 3.

When asked about the reason behind the decision, Saikia said, “Because of recent developments all across,” without elaborating further.

The move comes amid mounting pressure on the BCCI regarding the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer, following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India’s expression of concern over the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country.

There has been no official response yet from Kolkata Knight Riders or Mustafizur Rahman regarding the decision..