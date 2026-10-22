India pulled off a stunning four-wicket victory over New Zealand after chasing down a daunting 226-run target in a high-scoring thriller in the first T20 International at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Wednesday. Naman Dhir delivered the decisive blow with an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls, sealing the win with two deliveries to spare and giving India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 226, India came out swinging, with Sanju Samson setting the tone through a blistering 67 off 33 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. Abhishek Sharma added further firepower with a quickfire 29 off 12 deliveries, ensuring India stayed ahead of the required rate during the early stages of the chase.

New Zealand fought back through Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, briefly threatening to derail India's charge. However, captain Shreyas Iyer kept the innings on track with a composed 42 off 28 balls, holding the middle order together as the pressure mounted.

With Iyer's dismissal tightening the contest, Dhir took charge. The right-hander smashed five boundaries and two sixes in a breathtaking late assault, turning a tense finish into a memorable Indian victory as the visitors reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand had piled up 225/4 after being put in to bat. Glenn Phillips led the charge with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, striking eight fours and three sixes. Finn Allen chipped in with 45 off 24 deliveries, while Bevon Jacobs added a brisk 31 off 16 to power the hosts to a formidable total.

Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claimed a wicket each, but India's bowlers struggled to contain the aggressive New Zealand batting lineup.

The victory marked India's highest successful run chase in men's T20I cricket, with Samson's explosive start and Dhir's late fireworks proving decisive in a contest that went down to the final moments.