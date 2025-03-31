"Thala", "Thala", "Thala", the crowd roared in excitement as 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni fever' swept through Guwahati on March 30. Thousands thronged the Barsapara Stadium last night, not just for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, but for the man with the iconic number 7 on his jersey.

Even as the men in yellow fell to their rivals on Assam soil, they won every heart in the stadium with every expectant eye fixed on one man — MS Dhoni — standing tall in yellow, as he has for years.

The stadium buzzed with energy long before the first ball was bowled. Fans of every age ran through the gates, eager to find their seats and soak in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) magic. Yellow dominated the stands, though a scattering of pink jerseys showed loyal support for Rajasthan Royals (RR), a team that holds a special place in Assam’s heart with Riyan Parag in its ranks.

Even outside the stadium, anticipation ran high. As last-minute preparations continued inside, hopeful spectators lingered, craning their necks for a glimpse of the one and only MSD. Meanwhile, there were others who waited to catch a glimpse of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who performed at the stadium last night.

And loyalty wasn’t in short supply! Virat Kohli fans, ever devoted, made their way into the stands donning red-and-black jerseys, a subtle nod to their own cricketing idol amid the sea of yellow.

Chasing 183, CSK had a disappointing start as opener Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for zero. Rahul Tripathi managed 23 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored with a solid 63 off 44 balls. However, the middle-order struggled and MS Dhoni fell helplessly at just 16. With this victory, Rajasthan Royals secured their first win of the season.

After CSK lost its second IPL match yesterday, explanations from fans - as expected - came in handy. Many believed it was the pitch, some others blamed the fixtures, a few more raised concerns over the way the cricketers opened, while believers of destiny termed it fate.

Just six runs short, the Chennai Super Kings squad walked away from the pitch with heavy hearts. However, most eyes remained fixed on the man they had come for — who, ever so calm and cool, walked away with his head held high. It wasn’t just a match. It was a spectacle. It was Dhoni!