Dibrugarh's Kamakhya Saikia appointed manager of Indian men's cricket team for Zimbabwe tour

Kamakhya Saikia, a veteran cricket administrator from Assam's Dibrugarh district, has been appointed as the manager of the Indian senior men's cricket team for its upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

India will play a three-match T20 International series in Zimbabwe, with Saikia entrusted with overseeing the team's administrative and logistical responsibilities throughout the tour.

A respected figure in Indian cricket administration, Saikia brings decades of experience to the role. He currently serves as the General Secretary of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association and has previously held the position of Joint Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), where he played a key role in strengthening cricket administration in the state.

His appointment is also a recognition of the confidence reposed in him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Over the years, Saikia has served as a BCCI observer for several high-profile international fixtures, including the India-New Zealand international match held in late 2021.

As team manager, Saikia will be responsible for coordinating logistics, ensuring smooth administrative functioning, and acting as a crucial link between the players, support staff and the BCCI during the Zimbabwe tour.

His appointment marks another significant milestone for Assam cricket, with a senior administrator from the state taking on an important role in the management of the Indian national team.

Saikia's elevation is being viewed as a moment of pride for Assam's sporting fraternity, highlighting the growing contribution of the Northeast not only in producing players but also in sports administration at the national level.