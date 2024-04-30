In a rain-interrupted encounter, India showcased their dominance as they defeated Bangladesh by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the second women's T20 International on Tuesday. The victory was spearheaded by stellar performances from Radha Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha, ensuring India's lead in the five-match series.

Opting to bat first, Indian bowlers led by Radha Yadav restricted Bangladesh to a modest total of 119 runs. Radha's left-arm spin proved lethal, claiming impressive figures of 3/19. Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil complemented her efforts, securing two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh's Murshida Khatun emerged as the top scorer with a valiant 46 off 49 balls. However, their innings faced continuous setbacks against India's disciplined bowling attack.

In response, India began their chase but lost an early wicket of Shafali Verma. However, Dayalan Hemalatha showcased her prowess with a blistering 41 off just 24 balls, steering India to 47 for one in 5.2 overs before rain intervened for the second time.

With the par score set at 28, India held a commanding lead of 19 runs when the match was called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain. Consequently, India claimed victory, extending their lead to 2-0 in the series.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh's innings saw a mix of aggression and resilience. Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary contributed with the bat, but India's bowlers maintained control, with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav leading the charge.

Despite a brief scare when Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun fell to Radha Yadav's consecutive deliveries, India's bowling unit remained relentless. Deepti Sharma claimed her second wicket, while Radha Yadav ended her spell with another crucial breakthrough, ensuring Bangladesh's innings concluded at 119.