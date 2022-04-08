Rajasthan Royals star Yuzvendra Chahal has shared an experience wherein he was bullied by a fellow cricketer during a post-game party in Bengaluru at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. Chahal said he had a near-death experience and learned an important lesson from that night.

Chahal, in an episode of RR’s Youtube show Cricket Tales, revealed a 9-year-old incident. Chahal said in IPL 2013 when he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad, a “drunk” foreign player had “hung him from the 15th floor.”

“This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk. I won’t take his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” Chahal said.

The crafty leg-spinner, who had almost fainted during that time, did not name the cricketer.

“My hands were around him like this (shows the way of his grip). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere,” Chahal added.